MPL bans over a million accounts in 2022 for rule violation, manipulating gameplay

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:04 IST
Gaming platform MPL has permanently banned over a million user accounts of players who did not comply with rules and resorted to unfair means to manipulate gameplay results in their favour.

The company has permanently banned these users from the system, MPL said on Wednesday.

Some of the key reasons that led to the user accounts getting blocked include using multiple accounts by the same user to access the platform, uploading fake or doctored 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) documents, using unauthorized payment means like stolen cards and cheating during the gameplay by using any hacks or collusion techniques.

''This move is aligned to our player-first approach and also highlights MPL's zero tolerance towards users who resort to illegal practices in order to alter gameplay results and gain an unfair advantage.

''With initiatives like this, MPL is poised to continue being a safe and user friendly platform that is trusted by the users,'' MPL, VP Security and Compliance, Ruchir Patwa said The company has over 90 million registered users across Asia, Europe, and North America.

The company also uses best-in-class technology practices that enables detection of fraud accounts at a granular level which includes identification of the devices used to create the accounts, the statement said.

Once a user is blocked, typically they tend to create a new account using different email ids.

However, MPL identifies these unauthorized login attempts made using the same device and permanently revokes their access. This ensures fraudulent gamers to be suspended and removed from the platform, allowing genuine players to join tournaments with confidence, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

