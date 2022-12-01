PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 1

Left Menu

Headlines - UK to deploy Elon Musk’s Starlink in first test of satellite for rural connectivity - High Court rules government plans to sell Bulb to Octopus can proceed - EU to raise concerns over UK’s freeports scheme - EU and US turn up the heat on Elon Musk over Twitter - Eni in talks to buy Neptune Energy Overview - Britain said on Wednesday it will trial Elon Musk's Starlink technology in its first test of using web-linked satellites to provide high-speed internet connections to remote homes and businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 06:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 06:47 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK to deploy Elon Musk’s Starlink in first test of satellite for rural connectivity - High Court rules government plans to sell Bulb to Octopus can proceed

- EU to raise concerns over UK’s freeports scheme - EU and US turn up the heat on Elon Musk over Twitter

- Eni in talks to buy Neptune Energy Overview

- Britain said on Wednesday it will trial Elon Musk's Starlink technology in its first test of using web-linked satellites to provide high-speed internet connections to remote homes and businesses. - The sale of collapsed energy supplier Bulb to rival Octopus Energy can proceed next month, London's High Court ruled on Wednesday.

- The European Union will raise its concerns over Britain's new freeport regime potentially drawing investment away from the bloc at a meeting this week, according to sources familiar with the matter. - Elon Musk is under pressure from the U.S. and EU over his ownership of Twitter, as the European Commission on Wednesday threatened the billionaire with a ban unless Twitter abided by strict rules on content moderation.

- Italian energy giant Eni SpA is in preliminary talks to buy private-equity backed gas and oil producer Neptune Energy for around $5 billion - $6 billion. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

