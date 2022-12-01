PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 1
Headlines - UK to deploy Elon Musk’s Starlink in first test of satellite for rural connectivity - High Court rules government plans to sell Bulb to Octopus can proceed - EU to raise concerns over UK’s freeports scheme - EU and US turn up the heat on Elon Musk over Twitter - Eni in talks to buy Neptune Energy Overview - Britain said on Wednesday it will trial Elon Musk's Starlink technology in its first test of using web-linked satellites to provide high-speed internet connections to remote homes and businesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
