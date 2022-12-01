Left Menu

Alert! Your follower count on Twitter may witness a big dip; check out what Elon Musk is up to

On Thursday, Elon Musk shared that he is working on purging a lot of spam/scam accounts on Twitter.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 11:02 IST
Elon Musk (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
If you witness a drop in your follower count on Twitter, then fret not. Twitter's new boss Elon Musk is working on "purging a lot" of spam/scam accounts. On Thursday, Musk took to his Twitter account and shared the particular update with everyone.

He tweeted, "Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop." Musk is also planning to up Twitter's character limit from 280 to 1000.

A few days ago, a social media user tagged Musk and tweeted, " Idea on explanding character limit to 1000." In response, Musk wrote, "It's on the todo list."

The character limit has been one of the prime differences between Twitter and other social media services.Musk has shown interest in the idea of increasing the character limit on a number of occasions since his takeover of the platform, as per a report by Mashable. On November 27, a Twitter user suggested to Musk to increase the platform's word limit from 280 to 420. "Good idea" Musk wrote in response.Prior to that, another user had suggested "get rid of character limits."

"Absolutely", the multi-billionaire responded. Now it remains to be seen when Musk finally makes the changes regarding character limit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

