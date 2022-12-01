Left Menu

President Murmu extends best wishes to team India for successful G20 presidency

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 11:09 IST
President Murmu extends best wishes to team India for successful G20 presidency
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her best wishes to 'TeamIndia' for a successful G20 presidency under the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

''India assumes the Presidency of #G20 today. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to #TeamIndia for a successful Presidency under the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. In the time-honoured tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava, I welcome all the delegates to India,'' Murmu tweeted.

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' means world is one family.

India was handed over the presidency of the influential bloc at the end of the two-day G-20 summit in Bali, hosted by Indonesia last month.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the Heads of State/Government level is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

