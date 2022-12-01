Left Menu

Soccer-Prosecutors seek trial for former Juventus chairman Agnelli - source

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 01-12-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 16:10 IST
Andrea Agnelli Image Credit: Wikipedia
Prosecutors have requested that former Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself stand trial over allegations of false accounting at Italy's most successful soccer team, a senior source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Prosecutors in the northern Italian city of Turin, where Juventus are based, have been investigating the club's accounting and statements made to financial markets over the past three years.

Agnelli stepped down as chairman earlier this week. Juventus have denied any wrongdoing and the club said on Wednesday that it would defend its interests with all sporting and legal bodies.

