Left Menu

Coal ministry plans to hold series of investors conclave on commercial mine auction

The coal ministry on Thursday said it plans to hold a series of investors conclave at several locations across the country. An investor conclave will be held in Bengaluru on Saturday, the coal ministry said in a statement. Last month, the coal ministry launched the process for sale of 133 coal mines under the sixth round of commercial mines auction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:57 IST
Coal ministry plans to hold series of investors conclave on commercial mine auction
  • Country:
  • India

The coal ministry on Thursday said it plans to hold a series of investors' conclave at several locations across the country. The ministry has already organised such conclaves at Indore and Mumbai which saw very good participation from the prospective bidders which shows the enthusiasm among bidders with regard to the ongoing commercial coal mines auction. An investor conclave will be held in Bengaluru on Saturday, the coal ministry said in a statement. Last month, the coal ministry launched the process for sale of 133 coal mines under the sixth round of commercial mines auction. In the first five rounds, 64 coal blocks have already been put on sale. Under commercial auctions, there is no technical or financial eligibility criteria and hence, several bidders who were not into coal mining earlier, became successful bidders and were awarded the coal mines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022