EXCLUSIVE-Meta sought to settle EU antitrust investigations, sources say
Facebook owner Meta reached out to EU antitrust regulators some time back in an attempt to settle investigations into its use of customer data and the tying of its classified advertisements service to its social network, people with direct knowledge said.
There were very preliminary discussions which so far have not made any progress, the people said.
