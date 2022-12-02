Digi-Key Electronics, one of the world's fastest-growing distributors of electronic components, launches Global Capability Center in Bengaluru

Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has launched its first Global Capability Center (GCC) today. The 30,000 sq ft facility in Bhartiya City Bengaluru India was inaugurated in the presence of several key leaders from Digi-Key and its support partner, SMC Squared (SMC2). Digi-Key's facility at Bengaluru is the first of its kind to be set up by the company. The Bengaluru GCC facility will serve as an epicentre for technology and innovation for Digi-Key's operations globally, supporting the organization in keeping pace with its suppliers' and customers' demands for services and innovation.

Headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, USA, Digi-Key Electronics is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key has been a key resource for engineers and procurement professionals for nearly 50 years. Today, Digi-Key provides more than 10.8 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. The Global Capability Center will be an integral part of Digi-Key's long-term strategy. Ramesh Babu, chief information officer at Digi-Key, said ''The industry is moving at a phenomenal pace that requires all players to constantly innovate and integrate technologies. In this period of strained supply chains, Digi-Key is playing a critical role in supplying the components that global companies and innovators need to design and build their systems. Our IT team is one of the many departments helping Digi-Key process and ship more than 27,000 packages per day. Our new Digi-Key Global Capability Center expands our talent strategy and is about making our employees feel truly valued.'' Patricia Connolly, CEO and Partner of SMC Squared, Digi-Key's chosen implementation partner, said ''We are honored to partner with Digi-Key to create their India technology hub for innovation and development. Digi-Key India's focus will be to empower highly skilled and talented team members to drive business critical technology initiatives, supporting Digi-Key's market prominence. In India Digi-Key's GCC is poised to be on a high growth trajectory, creating many, significant high-tech opportunities.'' Also present at the launch were: Ramesh Babu, CIO, Digi-Key Electronics Kristin McKenzie, Senior Director, IT, Digi-Key Electronics Mahender Ginuga, Senior Manager, IT Development, Digi-Key Electronics Patricia Connolly, CEO and Founding Partner, SMC Squared Steven Stephan, COO and Founding Partner, SMC Squared Jessica Parker, Sr. Director, SMC Squared Malahar Pinnelli, VP of Technology and Managing Director, Ecolab Digital Center Rajesh Nagaraj, Delivery Head – IT, Fossil Global Services India Lovish Tekwani, VP – Bhartiya Urban Raghavan G, Former CEO – Bhartiya Urban About Digi-Key Electronics Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 10.8 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment.

Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient.

