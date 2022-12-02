Left Menu

Twitter suspends Kanye's account again on violating rules

(Adds details on account suspension, background) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Friday suspended Kanye West's account again, just two months after the rapper's account was reinstated, as his tweets violated the social media platform's rules.

Reuters | Newyork | Updated: 02-12-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 11:51 IST
Twitter suspends Kanye's account again on violating rules
Kanye West (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Twitter Inc on Friday suspended Kanye West's account again, just two months after the rapper's account was reinstated, as his tweets violated the social media platform's rules. Twitter owner Elon Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye, to the platform in October.

In his latest tweet late on Thursday, Musk said "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Twitter late on Thursday also restricted one of Ye's tweets. His account was suspended within an hour after Musk responded to a Twitter user, who said "Elon Fix Kanye Please."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, before the completion of the social media platform's $44 billion takeover by Musk. However, he later clarified that he had no role in bringing Ye back on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

