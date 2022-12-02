Left Menu

Pakistan's army chief appoints new ISPR head

The appointment of an engineer as ISPR chief is not unprecedented, although Maj Gen Sharif will be the first officer from the EME Corps to take up the mantle.Earlier in 1991, Maj Gen Jehangir Nasrullah from the corps of engineers served in this position.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-12-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 13:16 IST
Pakistan's army chief appoints new ISPR head
New Pakistan COAS Asim Munir (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's new Army chief General Asim Munir has made his first major reshuffle and made a surprise pick -- an engineer -- to lead the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)-- the Army's media wing, according to a media report on Friday.

Major General Ahmed Sharif from the corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (EME) has been appointed as the new director general of ISPR replacing Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar, the Dawn newspaper reported.

However, the ISPR has not officially confirmed Gen Sharif's appointment. The appointment of an engineer as ISPR chief is not unprecedented, although Maj Gen Sharif will be the first officer from the EME Corps to take up the mantle.

Earlier in 1991, Maj Gen Jehangir Nasrullah from the corps of engineers served in this position. Gen Sharif was previously heading the Defence Science and Technology Organisation (DESTO) — a secretive organisation engaged in scientific and technical research and the development of weapons systems in the disciplines of aerodynamics, propulsion and propellants, and avionics.

Gen Iftikhar has reportedly also served in the Military Operations directorate. The change was on the cards as the ISPR DG's position is for an officer of major general or two-star rank and Lt Gen Iftikhar was promoted to the rank of three-star general last month.

It is being reported that Lt Gen Iftikhar will now head to Karachi after being posted as V Corps commander, replacing Lt Gen Mohammad Saeed.

The appointment of the new ISPR DG is being viewed with great interest as many took it as a signal that the new army chief could bring major changes in the functioning of the military's media wing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022