Imran Khan's Potential Reconciliation with Military: A Shift in Pakistani Politics

Imran Khan, former Pakistani Prime Minister, may seek reconciliation with the military as per his aide, Zulfikar Bukhari. This shift comes after court orders for Khan's hospital transfer, marking a potential de-escalation with military chief Asim Munir. Analysts, however, question if Khan personally agrees with this strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 18:27 IST
Imran Khan's Potential Reconciliation with Military: A Shift in Pakistani Politics
Imran Khan

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and an ex-cricket hero, appears ready for a potential reconciliation with the country's military, as indicated by his aide Zulfikar Bukhari. Speaking to Reuters, Bukhari depicted military chief Asim Munir as able to offer a 'healing hand' amidst recent legal developments involving Khan.

The Supreme Court's order to move Khan from jail to a hospital for treatment has been seen as a catalyst for this shift in rhetoric from Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has historically opposed Munir. This development could alleviate ongoing tensions in Pakistani politics, although skepticism remains about Khan's personal stance.

While Bukhari expressed hope that Munir could ease political distress if he chose to adopt a national leadership role, others warned that Khan himself might differ from PTI's reconciliatory tones. Despite legal progress, PTI intends to proceed with protests, underscoring persistent divisions within the party and challenges ahead.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse: Central African Republic Shuts Down Gold Mine

Tragic Collapse: Central African Republic Shuts Down Gold Mine

Global
2
Tragedy on the Water: Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Sokoto

Tragedy on the Water: Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Sokoto

Global
3
India U20 Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers Following Friendly Stalemate

India U20 Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers Following Friendly Stalemate

Global
4
India's Sweet Strategy: Duty-Free Raw Sugar Import and Sugar Export Ban

India's Sweet Strategy: Duty-Free Raw Sugar Import and Sugar Export Ban

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026