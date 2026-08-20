Imran Khan's Potential Reconciliation with Military: A Shift in Pakistani Politics

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and an ex-cricket hero, appears ready for a potential reconciliation with the country's military, as indicated by his aide Zulfikar Bukhari. Speaking to Reuters, Bukhari depicted military chief Asim Munir as able to offer a 'healing hand' amidst recent legal developments involving Khan.

The Supreme Court's order to move Khan from jail to a hospital for treatment has been seen as a catalyst for this shift in rhetoric from Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has historically opposed Munir. This development could alleviate ongoing tensions in Pakistani politics, although skepticism remains about Khan's personal stance.

While Bukhari expressed hope that Munir could ease political distress if he chose to adopt a national leadership role, others warned that Khan himself might differ from PTI's reconciliatory tones. Despite legal progress, PTI intends to proceed with protests, underscoring persistent divisions within the party and challenges ahead.