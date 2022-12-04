Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit

Uganda's first satellite has been successfully launched into orbit from the International Space Station (ISS) and the East African nation's ground controllers were in contact with the device, the government said on Friday. The PearlAfricaSat-1 spacecraft was rocketed to the ISS by NASA on Nov. 7, alongside Zimbabwe's ZimSat-1, with officials saying it will help Uganda monitor weather and disasters, map its mineral wealth and generate other crucial data.

