Business brief

Updated: 05-12-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:15 IST
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has been bestowed with the Eisenhower Global Leadership Award for his contribution to commerce, according to a statement.

Chandrasekaran was awarded by the non-profit Business Council for International Understanding with the honour, the statement said.

Chandrasekaran said BCIU, which consists of policy experts, strategic advisors and trade educators, facilitates conversations that inspire action which lead to an impact globally.

Besides Chandrasekaran, Google parent Alphabet's chief financial officer Ruth Porat and pharma major Pfizer's chairman Albert Bourla were also awarded in New York on December 2.

