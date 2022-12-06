Drones can play significant role in checking illegal mining: Union Minister

Drone technology can play a significant role to check illegal mining in the country and also be used to save natural resources, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Tuesday. The Minister for Information and Broadcasting at an event here said the Centre continues to invest in training the youth in drone technology as India is on track to become a global 'drone hub'. ''Mining and illegal mining are two different things. To keep a check on illegal mining, drone technology could be used. Drone technology could be a big thing to save our resources,'' he said. He was making these comments at the inauguration of the first drone skilling and training conference organised by Garuda Aerospace at Agni College of Technology, Thalambur near here. Thakur recalled that drones were used during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver medicines and vaccines. Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for deployment of drones for live aerial cinematography of the cricket season, he remarked. Maintaining that there was huge potential for drone technology in the country, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he assumed office in 2014 and announced the concept of 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat during the COVID-19 pandemic and many in the country raised questions whether it could be achieved or not. ''Today as I am standing in this facility (of drone manufacturing) I could see how youngsters of this country are achieving it. I am certain that a bright and brilliant future awaits the youth of India,'' he said. Referring to his home state, Thakur said a lot of youth from Himachal Pradesh were moving to big cities after completing their graduation looking for better opportunities. With the launch of training facilities like these, we can provide thousands of jobs in place like Himachal Pradesh itself. That will keep a check on migration. it will create a local ecosystem, boost local entrepreneurship spirit...,'' he added. Appealing to the more than 500 students who were present at the venue, Thakur said, ''you must pick one area were you can contribute not only for your growth, but also to take your country forward.'' ''Technology is truly transforming the world at a rapid rate and its applications are solving some of the most pressing problems on the planet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi once remarked India has a billion solutions to a million problems,'' he said. Earlier, Thakur was briefed about the different uses of drones at Agni College of Technology by Garuda Aerospace founder Agnishwar Jayaprakash along with senior officials on the occasion.

