U.S. not enabling or encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders -State Dept

The United States is not enabling or encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders, the State Department said on Tuesday, after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometres deep into Russian air space with attacks on Russian air bases. "We are not enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 00:46 IST
The United States is not enabling or encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders, the State Department said on Tuesday, after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometres deep into Russian air space with attacks on Russian air bases.

"We are not enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. We are not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders," Price told reporters, adding that the United States is providing Ukraine with what it needs to use on its sovereign territory to defend itself.

Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility for the strikes, but nonetheless celebrated them. Price said there was no confirmation the strikes were carried out by Ukraine.

