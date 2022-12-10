U.S. sportswriter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar during World Cup - NPR, U.S. Soccer

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) -

A U.S. sportswriter covering the World Cup, Grant Wahl, died in Qatar on Friday, media outlet NPR and U.S. soccer said.

"NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl. He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal," an NPR reporter tweeted late on Friday. U.S. Soccer said it was "heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl."

