India win 8 medals in junior wushu world championship

The Indian contingent finished with a record eight medals, including three gold, in the 8th Junior Wushu World Championship in Tangerang, Indonesia.Besides the three yellow metals, India won as many silver and two bronze medals in the tournament that concluded on Saturday.Haryanas Aryan and Dhruv opened Indias at the championships with two gold medals.Hailing from Samalkha in Panipat, Aryan beat Egypts Omar Mohamed Fathi 2-1 in sanda to win the boys sub-junior 42kg gold.

PTI | Updated: 10-12-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 13:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The Indian contingent finished with a record eight medals, including three gold, in the 8th Junior Wushu World Championship in Tangerang, Indonesia.

Besides the three yellow metals, India won as many silver and two bronze medals in the tournament that concluded on Saturday.

Haryana's Aryan and Dhruv opened India's at the championships with two gold medals.

Hailing from Samalkha in Panipat, Aryan beat Egypt's Omar Mohamed Fathi 2-1 in sanda to win the boys' sub-junior 42kg gold. Sonepat's Dhruv defeated Egypt's Youssef Yehla Shahaat Ahmed 2-0 to win the boys' sub-junior 52kg gold.

In the 56kg boys section, Nitish Nagar got the better of his rival from Iran to bag the top prize. Kakyuki, in 60kg junior, and Dhruv in 48 kg also claimed a silver each, while Anirudh Choudhary settled for bronze in the 80kg. Himanshi won silver in the 60kg girls while Aayra Hasan Chisti bagged bronze in the 48kg. In the 6th edition of the tournament, held in Bengaluru in 2015, India won their first gold medal in the championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

