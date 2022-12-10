ICAR-CIRG develops new artificial insemination technique for goats

A new artificial insemination technique developed by ICAR-CIRG (Central Institute for Research on Goats) Makhdoom (in Mathura) is likely to add a new feather in the field of white revolution in the country, a scientist of the institute claimed. ''It would increase the pregnancy rate in the animal,'' Dr Yogesh Soni, who invented the technique, said on Saturday. Through the Laparoscopic Artificial Insemination (LAI) technique, he used frozen-thawed semen and it has given fruitful results in the form of a healthy male goat kid. Thrilled with the new research, Dr Manish Kumar Chatl, the Director of ICAR-CIRG, has named the new kid 'Ajayash'. The kid, born on December 1, and his mother goat are in good health, Soni added. The scientist said LAI is an advanced assisted reproductive technique that involves deep intra-uterine deposition of frozen or extended semen. It is based on the principle of minimal access surgery by using laparoscope.

This technique can be used in the coming times to achieve higher pregnancy rates as compared to intra- vaginal or trans-cervical artificial insemination. Moreover, lower sperm concentration may be used which further maximises the use of elite breeding bucks and opens up new avenues in the area of goat artificial insemination. Director ICAR-CIRG appreciated the team of scientists from animal physiology and reproductive division, mentored by Dr S D Kharche (principal scientist and head APR division) along with Dr S P Singh (senior scientist), Dr Ravi Ranjan (senior scientist) and Dr R Pourouchottamane (principal scientist) for the rare feat.

