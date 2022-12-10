Left Menu

Gmail faces service disruption

Gmail initially failed to deliver messages but engineers of the company restored the services for mail delivery around 9 PM Indian Standard Time IST.We are experiencing an issue with Gmail. We will provide an update by Saturday, 2022-12-10 0830 USPacific with current details, Google dashboard said at 3.35 PM UTC, which is around 9 PM IST.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 22:38 IST
Gmail faces service disruption
  • Country:
  • India

Google's email service Gmail has been facing service disruption since 7.30 pm Saturday , according to the company's dashboard. Several users on social media also complained about outage of their Gmail service. Gmail initially failed to deliver messages but engineers of the company restored the services for mail delivery around 9 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

''We are experiencing an issue with Gmail. Users may experience delays in email delivery. Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue. We will provide an update by Saturday, 2022-12-10 08:30 US/Pacific with current details,'' Google dashboard said at 3.35 PM UTC, which is around 9 PM IST. Around 9.45 PM IST, Google gave an update that mitigation is currently underway and email delivery is no longer failing. ''However, the Google Engineering team is now working through the backlog of undelivered messages and expect all messages to be delivered in the next few hours. We will provide more information by Saturday, 2022-12-10 10:00 PT,'' the dashboard said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022