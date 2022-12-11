Samsung rolls out Android 13-based One UI 5 update for Galaxy M13 5G

South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung's Galaxy M13 5G smartphone, which launched this year in July with Android 12, is receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5 update. According to GSM Arena, a tech news website, this update has firmware version M136BXXU2BVK3, and it comes with the November 2022 Android security patch in addition to the usual One UI 5 goodies.

Samsung is seeding the Android 13-based One UI 5 update for the Galaxy M13 5G in India but the rollout should expand to other regions soon. Users can also expect the Galaxy M13's 4G variant to receive One UI 5 in a week or two.

If you are someone living in India and haven't received One UI 5 on your Galaxy M13 5G, you can check for it manually by navigating to your smartphone's Settings - Software update menu. Meanwhile, Samsung has been rolling out their Android 13-based One UI 5 update for their smartphones.

The company recently also assured users that they are aiming to bring future One UI versions even faster and to more devices simultaneously, reported GSM Arena. (ANI)

