Left Menu

Disinformation undermines right to free speech; a threat to democracy: MoS IT

Disinformation has the effect to undermine the fundamental right to free speech and is a threat to democracy, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Sunday.The reaction from the minister comes after the revelation of Twitter Files, which shows that the microblogging site allegedly manipulated tweets and other information on the platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 17:29 IST
Disinformation undermines right to free speech; a threat to democracy: MoS IT
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Disinformation has the effect to undermine the fundamental right to free speech and is a threat to democracy, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Sunday.

The reaction from the minister comes after the revelation of ''Twitter Files'', which shows that the microblogging site allegedly manipulated tweets and other information on the platform. ''Disinformation has the effect of undermining our fundamental right to Free speech n also is a threat to Democracy n Open debate. We must regulate n stop disinformation to ensure Safe&Trusted Internet n Democracy,'' Chandrasekhar tweeted.

The minister had earlier said the revelations provide more cause to think about elements that the government should include in the proposed Digital India Act, which will replace the IT Act 2000. He had said that Twitter has weaponised disinformation, which has come to a grinding halt now.

''Disinformation is created n spread to harm people, institutions and interests - ranges from distortions in electoral process, incitements to violence, fuel dangerous conspiracy theories,'' Chandrasekhar said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022