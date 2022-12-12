LG unveils premium UltraGear gaming monitors with world’s first 240Hz OLED panel

LG Electronics has launched its latest lineup of UltraGear gaming monitors with the world's first 240Hz OLED panel. The new UltraGear monitors are available to pre-order in the U.S. starting Monday, December 12 and will be showcased at CES 2023 from January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

The new OLED gaming monitors will be launched in key markets throughout North America and Asia in January 2023, followed by Europe in February, and in the Middle East and Latin America in the following months.

"Featuring our industry-leading display technologies, these purpose-built monitors boast the speed needed for competitive gaming as well as picture quality that makes everything look and feel more real," said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

According to LG, its new 27-inch UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (model 27GR95QE) features QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution OLED display that provides a 240Hz refresh rate and a staggering 0.03ms (GTG) response time for a delightfully smooth, low-latency gaming experience. It also covers 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut to deliver vibrant graphics while the Anti-glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) panel provides a distraction-free gaming experience regardless of ambient light conditions.

The monitor also supports variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium, VESA Adaptive Sync, HDMI 2.1 specifications and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, and also incorporates a 4-pole headphone jack.

The 45-inch model (45GR95QE), on the other hand, boasts a WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. In addition, it is the very first 45-inch display with an 800R curvature. It also has a response time of less than 0.03ms GTG and a 240Hz refresh rate.