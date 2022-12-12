Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:08 IST
Govt blocks Pak-based OTT platform
The government on Monday issued directions for blocking a Pakistan-based OTT platform's website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts and smart TV app, saying a series being shown by it was detrimental to India's national security and integrity.

The platform Vidly TV had released a web series titled ''Sevak: The Confessions'' on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and was found to be detrimental to the national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

Three episodes of the web series have been released till date, it said.

''Action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web-series ''Sevak'' was sponsored by Pakistan's info ops apparatus,'' senior adviser at the ministry Kanchan Gupta said on Twitter. The web-series portrayed an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance such as Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts and inter-state river water dispute related to Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.

