Left Menu

Copper futures gain on higher demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:15 IST
Copper futures gain on higher demand
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Copper prices on Tuesday rose by 0.79 per cent to Rs 705.75 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of higher spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 5.55 or 0.79 per cent at Rs 705.75 per kg in a business turnover of 5,427 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
4
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022