Ind vs Bangla first Test: Lunch Scoreboard
PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 14-12-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 12:28 IST
Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Wednesday.
India 1st Innings: KL Rahul b Ahmed 22 Shubman Gill c Ali b Islam 20 Cheteswar Pujara batting 12 Virat Kohli lbw Islam 1 Rishabh Pant batting 29 Extras: (NB-1) 1 Total: (For three wickets in 26 overs) 85 Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-45, 3-48 Ebadot Hossain 6-1-21-0, Khaled Ahmed 8-1-17-1, Shakib Al Hasan 1-0-6-0, Taijul Islam 10-4-34-2, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1-0-7-0.
