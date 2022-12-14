Left Menu

Ind vs Bangla first Test: Lunch Scoreboard

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 14-12-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 12:28 IST
Ind vs Bangla first Test: Lunch Scoreboard
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings: KL Rahul b Ahmed 22 Shubman Gill c Ali b Islam 20 Cheteswar Pujara batting 12 Virat Kohli lbw Islam 1 Rishabh Pant batting 29 Extras: (NB-1) 1 Total: (For three wickets in 26 overs) 85 Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-45, 3-48 Ebadot Hossain 6-1-21-0, Khaled Ahmed 8-1-17-1, Shakib Al Hasan 1-0-6-0, Taijul Islam 10-4-34-2, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1-0-7-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022