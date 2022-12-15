Govt wants to discuss global warming over price rise, joblessness: Derek O'Brien
TMC MP Derek OBrien on Thursday listed a slew of issues that the opposition parties want to discuss in Parliament and claimed that the government only wants to discuss global warming.On Wednesday, opposition parties met and strategised on issues they would raise in Parliament. To avoid these, discuss Global Warming, tweeted OBrien.
TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday listed a slew of issues that the opposition parties want to discuss in Parliament and claimed that the government only wants to discuss global warming.
On Wednesday, opposition parties met and strategised on issues they would raise in Parliament. ''Opposition parties including TMC want #Parliament to discuss now: 1. Federal structure. Economic blockade destabilizing state govts 2. NE issues, focus Meghalaya 3. Unemployment 4. Price rise 5. Misuse of central agencies 6. China GOVT STUNT. To avoid these, discuss Global Warming,'' tweeted O'Brien.
