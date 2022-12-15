Left Menu

Ind vs Bangla first Test: Day 2 Lunch Scoreboard

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: KL Rahul b Ahmed 22 Shubman Gill c Ali b Islam 20 Cheteshwar Pujara b Islam 90 Virat Kohli lbw Islam 1 Rishabh Pant b Miraz 46 Shreyas Iyer b Ebadot Hossain 86 Axar Patel lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 14 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 40 Kuldeep Yadav not out 21 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, P-5) 8 Total: (7 wkts, 120 Overs) 348 Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-45, 3-48, 4-112, 5-261, 6-278, 293-7.

Bowling: Ebadot Hossain 21-2-70-1, Khaled Ahmed 16-3-36-1, Shakib Al Hasan 12-4-26-0, Taijul Islam 39-10-100-3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 29-6-96-2, Yasir Ali 1-0-7-0, Najmul Hossain Shanto 2-0-7-0.

