Ind vs Bangla first Test: Day 2 Tea Scoreboard
PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:03 IST
Scoreboard at tea on the day two of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday.
India 1st innings: 404 all out Bangladesh 1st innings: Najmul Hossain Shanto c Pant b Siraj 0 Zakir Hasan not out 9 Yasir Ali b Yadav 4 Litton Das not out 24 Extras: 0 Total: (For 2 wickets in 10 Overs) 37 Fall of wickets: 0-1, 5-2.
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-6-1, Umesh Yadav 5-1-23-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-8-0.
