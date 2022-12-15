Left Menu

Ind vs Bangla first Test: Day 2 Tea Scoreboard

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:03 IST
Ind vs Bangla first Test: Day 2 Tea Scoreboard
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Scoreboard at tea on the day two of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday.

India 1st innings: 404 all out Bangladesh 1st innings: Najmul Hossain Shanto c Pant b Siraj 0 Zakir Hasan not out 9 Yasir Ali b Yadav 4 Litton Das not out 24 Extras: 0 Total: (For 2 wickets in 10 Overs) 37 Fall of wickets: 0-1, 5-2.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-6-1, Umesh Yadav 5-1-23-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-8-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022