Ind vs Bangla first Test: Day 2 Tea Scoreboard

Scoreboard at tea on the day two of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday.

India 1st innings: 404 all out Bangladesh 1st innings: Najmul Hossain Shanto c Pant b Siraj 0 Zakir Hasan not out 9 Yasir Ali b Yadav 4 Litton Das not out 24 Extras: 0 Total: (For 2 wickets in 10 Overs) 37 Fall of wickets: 0-1, 5-2.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-6-1, Umesh Yadav 5-1-23-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-8-0.

