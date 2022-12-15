Left Menu

You can now enjoy Airtel 5G Plus services in multiple locations in Hyderabad

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:10 IST
You can now enjoy Airtel 5G Plus services in multiple locations in Hyderabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Thursday launched its cutting-edge 5G services in the city of Hyderabad connecting key locations and transport hubs including the Metro Rail, Railway stations and the Bus terminal.

Airtel customers in the city can now enjoy ultra-fast 5G connectivity on the go while they travel in the Hyderabad Metro Rail. Airtel 5G Plus services are also available at the Secunderabad and Kacheguda railway stations along with the Imlibun bus depot - Telangana's biggest inter-state bus terminal (ISBT), the operator said in a press release.

The services will also be available in multiple locations in the city including Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee hills, Hi-tech City, Gachibowli, Bowenplly, Kompally, RTC Cross Roads, Koti, Malakpet, Charminar, Habsiguda, Uppal, Nagole, Kupatpally, Miyapur etc.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in the city that will touch lives of millions of commuters every day as they commute using different modes of transport. Airtel customers can experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds while on the go," said Shivan Bhargava, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Airtel 5G Plus promises to give customers massive speeds and best voice experience, allowing superfast access to High Definition (HD) video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more Customers can enjoy the high-speed services on their existing data plans until the rollout is more widespread. The services are being rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022