5G technology holds potential to close digital divide: Qualcomm report

Devdiscourse News Desk | San Diego | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:05 IST
Representative Image. Credit: ANI

Almost half of the world's population is still offline. The lack of internet connectivity, digital skills, and affordability are the key factors behind this digital divide - inequalities in access to and use of high-speed internet and other digital technologies. A new white paper by Qualcomm Incorporated says highlights the potential of 5G technology in narrowing this global digital divide.

5G technology, including mobile and fixed broadband solutions, can play a major role in connecting the unconnected and closing the digital divide. Unleashing its full potential will require all players to come together to deploy the right combination of technology, the report says.

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has become a cost-effective alternative to fiber for fixed broadband. It will close the digital divide by reducing costs and improving coverage, capacity, and speed. According to the report, if fully deployed, FWA could provide home internet access for the first time to 850M people globally during the next decade.

"Qualcomm 5G technology has the potential to close the digital divide and create transformational change, particularly for disadvantaged and underserved populations. With everyone pulling in the same direction, the world will benefit greatly from the widespread implementation of 5G mobile and FWA technology," said Kirti Gupta, Vice President, Technology & Economic Strategy, Qualcomm Incorporated.

The Qualcomm report - titled 5G and the Digital Divide - calls for making the closing of the digital divide a top policy priority and explains how, although the divide has been narrowed, it still persists around the world. You can read the white paper here.

