Left Menu

India test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:41 IST
India test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday successfully test fired nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile having a range of over 5,000 km, marking a significant boost to the country's strategic deterrence, people familiar with the development said.

The test-firing of the missile from the Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast came amid India's lingering border row with China.

Existing variant Agni IV is capable of hitting targets at a range of 4,000 km while Agni-III has a range of 3,000-km, and Agni II can fly up to 2,000-km.

The Agni-V missile has been successfully test-fired, two people familiar with the matter said.

There is, however, no official word on the test-firing of the missile. The test firing of the missile is part of the process for its induction into the tri-services strategic forces command.

The people said the test validated a number of critical aspects of the weapon. In June, India successfully carried out a night launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 ballistic missile, in a boost to India's military capabilities.

India has been steadily enhancing its overall military might in the last couple of years.

It has carried out successful tests of a number of missiles during the period. In May, the extended range version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test-fired from a Sukhoi fighter jet.

It was the first launch of the extended range version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30MKI aircraft.

An anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022