Macau casinos to invest $15 billion over next ten years
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 14:21 IST
- Country:
- China
Macau's casino operators will invest a total of 118.8 billion patacas ($14.82 billion) as part of their new bidding contracts, the city's government said on Friday at a signing ceremony that sees the companies cement their position in the world's biggest gambling hub.
Also Read: Hong Kong scraps COVID test requirement to visit mainland China, Macau
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macau
Advertisement