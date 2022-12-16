Left Menu

Macau casinos to invest $15 billion over next ten years

Macau casinos to invest $15 billion over next ten years
Macau's casino operators will invest a total of 118.8 billion patacas ($14.82 billion) as part of their new bidding contracts, the city's government said on Friday at a signing ceremony that sees the companies cement their position in the world's biggest gambling hub.

Also Read: Hong Kong scraps COVID test requirement to visit mainland China, Macau

