Ukraine shot down 60 of 76 missiles fired at it by Russia - army chief
Ukraine shot down 60 out of the 76 missiles fired at it by Russia on Friday, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces said.
"According to preliminary data, this morning from the regions of the Caspian and Black seas, the enemy launched 76 missiles, including 72 cruise missiles (X-101, 'Kalibr', X-22) and 4 guided air missiles (X-59) at Ukrainian critical infrastructure," General Valery Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram.
