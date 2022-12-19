Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-12-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 12:57 IST
Airtel 5G Plus services now available in Shimla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Monday announced the launch of its 5G services in Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh. The Airtel 5G Plus services are now live at Mall Road, Sanjoli, Dhalli, BhattaKufar, Ridge and Sanjoli Helipad Area and a few other select locations across the city.

Airtel customers with 5G-enabled Android/iOS devices will be able to enjoy high-speed 5G services at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. The operator says it will augment the network making the services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus promises to offer massive speeds, allowing superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. In addition, it will provide the best voice experience and will work on all 5G-enabled smartphones whilst being kinder to the environment.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Shimla. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO, Upper North.

