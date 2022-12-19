Left Menu

EU Commission: Meta is likely breaching antitrust laws

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission on Monday said it had told Facebook's parent company, Meta, that it is likely breaching EU antitrust laws by distorting competition in the markets for online classified ads and abusing its dominant position.

"The Commission takes issue with Meta tying its online classified ads service, Facebook Marketplace, to its personal social network, Facebook. The Commission is also concerned that Meta is imposing unfair trading conditions on Facebook Marketplace's competitors for its own benefit," the commission said in a statement on its preliminary view.

The sending of a statement of objections does not prejudge the outcome of an investigation, the commission said, adding that - should it conclude there was an infringement - it could impose a fine of up to 10% of the company's annual global turnover.

