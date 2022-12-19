EU Commission: Meta is likely breaching antitrust laws
The European Commission on Monday said it had told Facebook's parent company, Meta, that it is likely breaching EU antitrust laws by distorting competition in the markets for online classified ads and abusing its dominant position.
"The Commission takes issue with Meta tying its online classified ads service, Facebook Marketplace, to its personal social network, Facebook. The Commission is also concerned that Meta is imposing unfair trading conditions on Facebook Marketplace's competitors for its own benefit," the commission said in a statement on its preliminary view.
The sending of a statement of objections does not prejudge the outcome of an investigation, the commission said, adding that - should it conclude there was an infringement - it could impose a fine of up to 10% of the company's annual global turnover.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
9 per cent turnout recorded in MCD polls till 10.30 am: Delhi State Election Commission.
Royal Commission to prepare NZ for future pandemics
Adani Green commissions 3rd hybrid plant in Rajasthan
JSW ReNew Energy commissions 27 MW wind energy capacity in Tuticorin
SC quizzes Centre over steps for promoting 34 women army officers granted permanent commission