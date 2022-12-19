Vedanta listed on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index * Vedanta Ltd, a global diversified natural resources company, on Monday said it has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, which is one of the world's most trusted Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) indices.

Being the only addition from India this year, Vedanta is now among the six Indian companies in the index of 332 global companies. With this inclusion, Vedanta joins the ranks of global companies like Anglo American plc and Teck Resources Limited in the apex list, the company said in a statement. *** Cummins to present Destination Zero decarbonisation strategy at Auto Expo * Global power solution technology firm Cummins on Monday said it will present its Destination Zero decarbonisation strategy and product range at the 16th edition of Auto Expo to be held from January 13 next year.

Destination Zero is Cummins' strategy to go further and faster to reduce its products' greenhouse gas (GHG) and air quality impacts and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, Cummins Group in India said in a statement.

The group is pursuing a dual-path approach to reduce emissions from internal combustion engines while simultaneously investing in new, zero-emissions products, it stated.

