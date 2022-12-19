Ericsson ramps up production in India to support 5G network deployments

Ericsson is ramping up the production of 5G telecom equipment with its partner Jabil in Pune, India to meet the needs of 5G network deployments in the country, the Swedish firm announced on Monday.

Commercial launches of 5G networks are underway in India. Leading operators Airtel and Jio, have selected Ericsson as their partner to deploy 5G networks in the country.

"As 5G gets introduced in India, we are ramping up production of our 5G telecom equipment in Pune in a phased manner, to support the network deployments of Indian telecom service providers. The production in India is part of our global production footprint with a presence across continents. This footprint has enabled us to secure a global, flexible, and resilient supply chain to respond quickly to market and customer needs, whereby India also benefits," said Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson.

"With our experience of deploying 5G in more than 50 countries, we look forward to the opportunity of helping our partners to seamlessly transition to 5G," he added.

Ericsson India is also establishing a technology center aimed at increasing flexibility and speed in bringing products into the market. The new facility will focus on new product introduction and production engineering to secure high-quality standards, testing/integration, and supply preparations on early-phase products, as well as operational support to ensure efficient 5G development and deployment in the country, the company said in a press release.

Initially, Ericsson's ultra-lightweight, Massive MIMO antenna integrated radios AIR 3219 and AIR 3268 will be produced there to support the ongoing 5G deployments. The company will also join forces with local ecosystem partners to support its 5G production in the country.

In addition to expanding operations, the production ramp-up will also generate 2,000 local jobs.