Dyninno India to hire 850 employees by Dec 2023

Dyninno India plans to hire 850 people and increase its headcount to 1,300 by the end of next year.

The company will hire for various departments spanning sales, ticketing, customer support and partner functions, Dyninno India said in a statement on Monday.

Currently, the company has 450 employees.

The majority of hiring will be done for the travel vertical roles such as travel agents, ticketing agents and customer support executives.

Dyninno group of companies is into travel, finance, entertainment and technology segments in 50 markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Egypt, Romania, Moldova, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Italy and the Philippines.

Besides these departments, Dyninno India has hiring plans for its IT division - Dynatech.

The company also has plans to expand to more offices in Gurugram and Mumbai by June 2023.

''We are bullish on the Indian talent and see an exceptional scope for growth in the country. We started operations in India in 2019 and, within a short span, have grown in functions and headcount,'' Dyninno Group of Companies Chairman and Co-Founder Alex Weinstein said.

