Left Menu

Buffett''s company adds former director's son to its board

Gottesmans death left Berkshire out of compliance with New York Stock Exchange rules that require a majority of a companys board to be independent directors.Berkshire is an Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate that Buffett has led since 1965.

PTI | Omaha | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:24 IST
Buffett''s company adds former director's son to its board
  • Country:
  • United States

Warren Buffett's company is adding the son of one of its former directors to its board.

Berkshire Hathaway said Monday that Thomas Murphy Jr., who co-founded the Crestview Partners private equity firm in 2004, will join its board. His dad, Thomas Murphy, was a longtime friend of Buffett's and had served as the chairman of Berkshire's board in the past and previously led Capital Cities/ABC.

The elder Murphy resigned from Berkshire's board in February before his death in May.

The younger Murphy will replace David Gottesman who died in September. Gottesman's death left Berkshire out of compliance with New York Stock Exchange rules that require a majority of a company's board to be independent directors.

Berkshire is an Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate that Buffett has led since 1965. It owns more than 90 companies including Geico insurance, BNSF railroad, several major utilities and an assortment of manufacturing and retail businesses such as Precision Castparts and Dairy Queen. It also holds a sizeable stock portfolio with major investments in iconic companies like Apple, Coca-Cola and American Express.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022