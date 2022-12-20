Design ventures and innovations from ideas to market with NYUCT Design Labs

If one is ideating a new business or brand or wants to build an amazing product but struggling to get an idea to life, Venture designers at NYUCT Design Labs are here to make all this simpler, faster, and better. India's first venture design collective and speculative design lab, NYUCT Design Labs helps businesses, entrepreneurs and makers ideate, design, and build ventures, brands, business-IPs and products, end to end. Market leadership today, depends on ideas that can grow business legs. This calls for entrepreneurial design partners who can build them right from concept to market across 9 stages. This is the vision that led to the inception of this unique design & innovation firm.

Co-founded in 2016 by a team of diverse industry professionals with deep experience in business and creativity, its practice blends design, technology, creative- entrepreneurship and agile strategy. Technology architects in the team help with capital efficient and founder-friendly technology stacks. The collective also helps entrepreneur-founders in setting up their basics – company registration, trademarking, branding, website, content, work-place tools, marketing and more.

NYUCT Design Labs' adventures and clients have spanned across healthcare, hospitality, venture capital, e-commerce, legal, not-for-profits, distillery, real estate, automation, tourism, government, airlines, lifestyle, apparel, wellness, media, coffee and more. In 2020, NYUCT Design Labs unveiled QUOMI, a digital business networking platform for healthcare professionals, which was built and designed for a doctor-client out of Germany. Currently it is helping a distillery house with design, brand development and innovation.

A need for venture design in an entrepreneurial world Founding partners at the firm believe that venture design is critical and much needed for an entrepreneurial world. And there is data to back up the business of design. Design-driven companies have outperformed those with weak design on the S&P Index by 228% over 10 years* (source: DMI).

''Design is both a key differentiator and business driver. Venture Design can help entrepreneurial companies and founders, design and build their ventures and adventures better, and with agility,'' says Pranali Daundker, Co-Founder at NYUCT Design Labs.

As a design lab, the firm also ideates and builds innovative products that have business legs for scaling. This includes a digital interactive and immersive storytelling platform (House of Stories), a discovery platform around conscious lifestyle, India's first platform and think-fest for immersive technologies (Immersion and its inaugural edition was presented by Dell and had leading brands including Google India XR participate) and an upcoming venture design hackathon program with campuses.

NYUCT Design Labs invests a significant effort in speculative design across themes as diverse as tribal culture and soft capital, reimagining hostel-hotels, digital museums, spiritual tourism, and reviving classic 'made in India' brands.

To know more about how Venture Design can help one reimagine, click on the link - Create new futures, better adventures with venture design (adobe.com) About NYUCT Design Labs NYUCT Design Labs is a venture design firm that operates at the intersection of design, entrepreneurship, strategy and technology, to build the better or simply solve a problem.

Engaging right across the entire value chain from consulting and ideation to last mile execution, its journey has spanned diverse sectors - government, tourism, retail, travel and discovery, real estate, hospitality, venture funds, legal, healthcare, lifestyle.

As a design lab, it helps businesses explore new futures with speculative design and products. For more information, head to www.nyuct.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1971030/NYUCT_Design_Labs.jpg

