COLUMN-Bank of Japan shock raises 2023 global liquidity risks: McGeever

If you were hoping a U.S. soft landing, coming down the other side of inflation and interest rate peaks would smooth the path for world markets next year, the Bank of Japan's shock policy pivot on Tuesday may force a rethink. The world's most dovish central bank is still some way off draining liquidity from the financial system, but its decision to relax its 'yield curve control' - effectively doubling long-term borrowing costs in the process - brings into view the day it finally stops adding liquidity.

This would be momentous. The BOJ has for decades been the world leader in ultra-loose and unconventional monetary policy in its long-running battle against deflation, most recently committing to buying unlimited amounts of government bonds to cap the 10-year yield around 0.25%. As the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England and other Western central banks to varying degrees drained the liquidity punchbowl this year by raising rates and initiating quantitative tightening, the BOJ was on the other side with People's Bank of China filling it back up again.

The BOJ stepping back would leave the PBOC in a minority of one. And even then, it's not inconceivable that China's economic reopening is successful enough to prompt policymakers in Beijing to revise or even reverse their easing bias. Liquidity support for world markets next year was always going to dwindle, but few would have had a possible BOJ halt to asset purchases on their bingo card so soon.

Matt King at Citi in London reckons the BOJ bought around $200 billion of bonds over the last year, but it now seems "highly likely" that this will shrink next year. "That isn't QT, but it does add to the extent to which the wave of central bank liquidity which has powered risk assets is gradually being withdrawn and even reversed – with negative consequences for risk assets," King said.

Before Tuesday's BOJ surprise, King had estimated that major central banks were on course to drain around $1.5 trillion of liquidity from the global system next year, implying a 15% decline in world stocks, all else equal. ROCKY ROAD AHEAD

This year has been one of the worst ever for world markets, hammered by multi-decade high inflation and interest rates across much of the developed world, and a rampant dollar. Both stocks and bonds have plummeted. Analysts at Morgan Stanley in June were more aggressive than King in their QT forecasts. They predicted that the aggregate G4 central bank balance sheet - the Fed, ECB, BoE and BOJ - would shrink by more than $4 trillion over the following 12 months.

"The largest expansion of central bank balance sheets in history will give way to the largest contraction in history," they said. The BOJ would account for virtually none of that.

The Fed has since outlined a program to reduce its near-$9 trillion balance sheet by $95 billion a month by no longer investing the principal and interest payments received from maturing Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. The ECB last week laid out plans to stop replacing maturing bonds from its 5 trillion euro ($5.31 trillion) portfolio. It will reduce monthly reinvestments from its Asset Purchase Programme by 15 billion euros starting in March and revise the pace of balance-sheet reduction from July.

Also last week, the BoE said it would step up the pace of its QT program by selling 9.75 billion pounds ($11.87 billion) of gilts in the first quarter of 2023. The BOJ is well behind its three peers, but the real surprise on Tuesday was its timing, not direction. Inflation is approaching 4% - almost double the BOJ's target - and BOJ balance sheet and domestic market distortions are growing rapidly.

On the international stage, meanwhile, the BOJ was increasingly becoming something of a policy pariah, certainly within the G7. In some ways this bolt from the blue on Tuesday is the perfect bookend to one of the most unpredictable and turbulent years ever for financial markets, and suggests next year will be far from plain sailing either.

"The first part of 2023 could be rocky ... (and) G3 policy tightening and liquidity withdrawal could dominate asset pricing," said Steve Englander, head of G10 research at Standard Chartered. (The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

($1 = 0.9414 euros) ($1 = 0.8216 pounds) (By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Josie Kao)

