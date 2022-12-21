Bajaj Mall: The December Carnival Sale is Live from 19th to 25th December 2022

Shop on the Bajaj Mall and get cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on all products Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) This holiday season, Bajaj Mall brings to you the December Carnival Sale from 19th to 25th December 2022. Shop on the Bajaj Mall and get exciting cashback offers up to Rs. 5,000 on all products. You can shop from a wide range of products including gadgets, consumer durable products, lifestyle products, and more. Gadgets: Bajaj Mall gives you the opportunity to shop for your favourite gadget from top brands on easy EMIs. Some of the brands available to shop from include vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, Tecno, Nokia, I KALL, Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Mi, and Avita. Bajaj Mall helps you choose from a wide range of products. Consumer durable products: Be it upgrading your kitchen appliances, television, washing machine, air conditioner, or air purifier, on the Bajaj Mall you can find all these products and pay using your Insta EMI Card. Some of the top brands for consumer durables include Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Hyundai, Sony, Sansui, Voltas, Mitsubishi, Daikin, Hitachi, Godrej, Whirlpool, Kelvinator, Morphy Richards, Prestige, Sujata, and more. Lifestyle products: You can shop for DSLRs, camera lenses, bicycles, smartwatches, water purifiers, soundbars, gas hobs, home theatre, headphones, mattresses, chimneys, furniture, sports and fitness and more such lifestyle products on the Bajaj Mall. Some of the brands available on the Bajaj Mall to shop from include Sony, Fujifilm, GoPro, Hero, Leader, Ninety One, Omo, Avon, Reebok, Danube, At Home by Nilkamal, Duroflex, SaregamaCarvaan, JBL, Skull Candy, Marshal, Garmin, Goqii, Amazfit, and more. Bajaj Mall is a one-stop solution for all your shopping needs. You can shop for different products on EMIs using our Bajaj FinservInsta EMI Card in the comfort of your home. Additionally, you can benefit from the No Cost EMIs and zero down payment option on select products. With a strong partner network of 1.2 lakh+ partner stores across 3,000+ cities in India, it becomes convenient to buy products of your choice. Visit the Bajaj Mall website today and avail of exciting cashback offers. Shop for the latest home appliances and gadgets in 5 easy steps: 1. Log in to the Bajaj Mall using the registered mobile number 2. Choose the product, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenure and proceed to checkout 3. Enter your Bajaj FinservInsta EMI Card details, registered mobile number, name and delivery address 4. Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase 5. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery *Terms and Conditions Apply 