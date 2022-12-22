UK's Yorkshire Water selects LTIMindtree as transformation partner to modernise operations

Tech consulting and digital solutions provider LTIMindtree has been selected as a transformation partner by UK utilities company, Yorkshire Water, to modernise the latter's operations, a statement said on Thursday.

Yorkshire Water is the ninth largest water utility globally and provides water and wastewater services to 5.2 million customers across Yorkshire.

A statement announcing the deal said: ''As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree will help migrate Yorkshire Water’s core business systems to the SAP S/4HANA platform covering a wide range of areas such as work and asset management, complex scheduling, materials management, inventory management, health, and safety.'' LTIMindtree will modernise Yorkshire Water's opereations across clean water, waste water, and asset management businesses.

By automating and simplifying processes, consolidating data, and modernising core systems using technology, LTIMindtree will enable Yorkshire Water to boost operational efficiencies, augment capabilities, and enhance user experience.

''Unified management of assets, workforce, and finances will allow Yorkshire Water to drive integrated planning and scheduling of work, and dynamic asset maintenance across the organisation,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)