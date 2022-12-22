Business brief

Industrial and automotive technologies supplier Schaeffler India Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Madhurisha V as its Chief Technology Officer.

Madhurisha, who was the traction and system domain lead with Alstom in her last role, will be responsible for Research and Development at Schaeffler India, the company said in a statement.

She has more than 20 years of experience with various firms across the automotive and industrial domain, including Bombardier, Volvo Construction Equipment, Mahindra Engineering Services and TVS Motors.

''As a technology driven organisation, our endeavour is to strengthen the technology leadership talent to realise our growth plans. I am pleased to have Madhurisha onboard as she brings with her immense experience in the field of technology, research and development,'' Schaeffler India Managing Director & CEO Harsha Kadam said.

She will be based at Schaeffler's India corporate office in Pune and will be a member of the India leadership team, the statement said.

