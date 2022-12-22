Left Menu

Business brief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 15:19 IST
Business brief
Schaeffler India Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Industrial and automotive technologies supplier Schaeffler India Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Madhurisha V as its Chief Technology Officer.

Madhurisha, who was the traction and system domain lead with Alstom in her last role, will be responsible for Research and Development at Schaeffler India, the company said in a statement.

She has more than 20 years of experience with various firms across the automotive and industrial domain, including Bombardier, Volvo Construction Equipment, Mahindra Engineering Services and TVS Motors.

''As a technology driven organisation, our endeavour is to strengthen the technology leadership talent to realise our growth plans. I am pleased to have Madhurisha onboard as she brings with her immense experience in the field of technology, research and development,'' Schaeffler India Managing Director & CEO Harsha Kadam said.

She will be based at Schaeffler's India corporate office in Pune and will be a member of the India leadership team, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022