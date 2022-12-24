Left Menu

Deck the halls this Christmas with Chumbak's latest holiday launch

Chumbak is here to help kick start the party.Indias most vibrant loved home lifestyle brand, Chumbak has opened its doors with merry and cheer this Christmas to welcome its customers across their 40 stores their e-commerce website, chumbak.com.To bring in the seasons festivities, Chumbak has launched a designer holiday collection across dcor and dining along with curated gift sets.Chumbaks Holiday collection is inspired by the Kasuti art of Karnataka, blended with Chumbaks contemporary Indian touch and the hues of the holiday season, one will find this collection across their serve ware, cushions, dining and furniture upholstery.

Deck the halls this Christmas with Chumbak's latest holiday launch
Chumbak Holiday Launch Image Credit: PR Newswire
Christmas is around the corner, and everyone is excited to kickstart the get-togethers, and wrap the year with great gifts & tons of cheer. Chumbak is here to help kick start the party.

India's most vibrant & loved home & lifestyle brand, Chumbak has opened its doors with merry and cheer this Christmas to welcome its customers across their 40+ stores & their e-commerce website, chumbak.com.

To bring in the season's festivities, Chumbak has launched a designer holiday collection across décor and dining along with curated gift sets.

Chumbak's Holiday collection is inspired by the Kasuti art of Karnataka, blended with Chumbak's contemporary Indian touch and the hues of the holiday season, one will find this collection across their serve ware, cushions, dining and furniture upholstery. The one's looking for a makeover know exactly where to head to.

Shubhra Chadda - Co-founder, Chumbak said, ''Contemporary Indian design is our core and this collection is a seamless blend of our design aesthetic and the Holiday season. The season brings reasons to meet & gift, so we've made sure our customer is all ready for it with the perfect presents, décor & dining. We hope they love the collection as much as we do.'' Chumbak's Santa's Market with its perfectly curated presents, will make anyone want to pick everything they see. As one preps the festival gift list, pick and choose from planter sets, cushion sets, dining sets and stationery sets starting at Rs. 595, perfect for the Secret Santa festivities at work and the Christmas eve get-togethers.

Making this month even more special, Chumbak has planned for in-store surprises across their flagship stores in Cyber Hub, Gurgaon, and CMH, Bangalore. Visit the nearest Chumbak store or shop at chumbak.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

