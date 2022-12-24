Rush Launches #DoubleTheRush Christmas Contest

On the occasion of the second birthday of Rush, and Christmas, Rush invites all its players to days of endless gameplay, extra winnings, and exciting prizes with #DoubleTheRush, starting on the 23rd of December, 2022, on to the new year till the 2nd of January, 2023. This festive season, Rush became Santa for its powerful community of players and offered them a chance to win big during the #DoubleTheRush Christmas offer, with prizes worth Rs. 50 lakhs up for grabs. Across Christmas and New Year, all players stand a chance to win daily prizes by participating in playing daily game missions, taking part in leaderboards, tournaments, fulfilling refer and earn activities, qualifying social contests and exclusive Insider's group giveaways. This is an opportunity for the users to experience double the 'Rush' while playing their favorite games and earning more cash than usual. With winning exciting mega prizes that they have always dreamed of! The #DoubleTheRush daily prize* lineup is as follows:

• iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB

• 2020 Macbook Air

• GoPro HERO11 Waterproof Action Camera

• OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

• Beats Studio Buds

• Haier Inverter Fridge 258L 3 Star

• JBL Charge 5 Speaker

• VU 50'' TV

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

• Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) (10th Generation)

• Samsung 28 L microwave oven

• LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Heater

• Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G

• Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1 15.6'' Full HD Premium Laptop

• Fire-Boltt Visionary Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

• OnePlus 10T 5G

• OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

• Fossil Gen 6 Smart Watch

• Echo Show 10 (Alexa)

The prizes offered are subject to the respective third party companies' terms of use and Hike shall not be responsible for the same. Terms & Conditions To Participate To enter and win the #DoubleTheRush contest, all participants should be Indian citizens living in India, excluding Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Telangana, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Sikkim, and must be above 18 years of age to take part in this contest. However, a participant's eligibility for this contest does not guarantee a prize. The selection of the winners of this contest will be a mix of random and skill-based factors, some of which are the game missions accomplished, number of friends referred, rank held in tournaments and leaderboards, etc. All the winners will be announced across social platforms and contacted directly by the team.

Hike reserves the right to disqualify any person from getting the prize including any prior announced winners if they are found to not meet the contest conditions at any point in time. The prizes mentioned above will only be given to participants after the entire contest duration is over. Until then, all players can take part in the contest and stand a chance to win prizes as per Rush's fair play policy and the terms. The participants are advised to read and understand the detailed terms and conditions on the contest page prior to taking part in this contest. For more information or queries about the Rush app, #DoubleTheRush campaign, refer and earn or more, contact support@rushapp.in.

