Left Menu

Money View raises $75 mn in funding led by Apis Partners

With over 40 million app downloads, the company is currently operating at an annualised disbursal run rate of USD 1.2 billion and is currently managing assets under management AUM of over USD 800 million, the statement said.Money View claims to have been unit economic positive since inception and has been profitable for the past two years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 15:40 IST
Money View raises $75 mn in funding led by Apis Partners
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech firm Money View has raised USD 75 million (about Rs 619 crore) in a funding round led by UK-based asset manager firm Apis Partners, the company said on Monday. Venture Capital Tiger Global, Winter Capital and Evolvence ALSO participated in the funding round, which valued the Bengaluru-based fintech company at USD 900 million (about Rs 7400 crore), Money View said in a statement.

Founded in 2014, Money View is a leading online financial services platform providing personalised credit products and personal financial management solutions.

''Our performance and growth over the past two years have allowed us to drive our mission of true financial inclusion in India with great success. We are thrilled to have Apis Partners join us in our journey and with their support, we look forward to becoming India's leading online credit platform with innovative and holistic financial solutions,'' Money View CEO Puneet Agarwal said. With over 40 million app downloads, the company is currently operating at an annualised disbursal run rate of USD 1.2 billion and is currently managing assets under management (AUM) of over USD 800 million, the statement said.

Money View claims to have been unit economic positive since inception and has been profitable for the past two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022