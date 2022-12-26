Money View raises $75 mn in funding led by Apis Partners

Fintech firm Money View has raised USD 75 million (about Rs 619 crore) in a funding round led by UK-based asset manager firm Apis Partners, the company said on Monday. Venture Capital Tiger Global, Winter Capital and Evolvence ALSO participated in the funding round, which valued the Bengaluru-based fintech company at USD 900 million (about Rs 7400 crore), Money View said in a statement.

Founded in 2014, Money View is a leading online financial services platform providing personalised credit products and personal financial management solutions.

''Our performance and growth over the past two years have allowed us to drive our mission of true financial inclusion in India with great success. We are thrilled to have Apis Partners join us in our journey and with their support, we look forward to becoming India's leading online credit platform with innovative and holistic financial solutions,'' Money View CEO Puneet Agarwal said. With over 40 million app downloads, the company is currently operating at an annualised disbursal run rate of USD 1.2 billion and is currently managing assets under management (AUM) of over USD 800 million, the statement said.

Money View claims to have been unit economic positive since inception and has been profitable for the past two years.

