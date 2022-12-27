Left Menu

LG's 2023 Soundbars: Expanded features, powerful audio

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-12-2022 09:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 09:06 IST
LG's 2023 Soundbars: Expanded features, powerful audio
Image Credit: LG Electronics

At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, LG Electronics (LG) will be introducing its 2023 soundbar lineup, which includes the brand-new SC9 and SE6 models. These soundbars are the ideal accompaniment to LG's 2023 TV lineups, providing powerful and detailed audio, a range of new and useful features, as well as stylish designs - all at an excellent consumer value.

Starting with the design, LG's new soundbars feature a sophisticated design that blends in perfectly with a variety of decors, as well as the minimalist look of the company's latest TV lineup. A new bracket allows users to mount the soundbars directly below their LG TVs, creating a visually pleasing and luxurious style. The bracket also helps to keep the viewing area free from cable mess and eliminates the need for users to drill holes in the wall.

When combined, LG's new soundbar models and the company's TVs provide innovative, new capabilities such as WOW Orchestra, which utilizes all of the audio channels of both products to create a larger soundstage with increased height, depth and power. The combination also offers even more synergy for an exceptional multi-surround sound experience, allowing users to enjoy Dolby Atmos and IMAX enhanced quality powered by DTS:X, the South Korean company says.

In addition, WOWCAST allows the new soundbars to connect wirelessly with LG TVs, giving users a neat and tidy living room without compromising on sound quality.

According to LG, the new soundbars also incorporate a new Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology that creates a remarkably realistic sound with a realistic sense of space, putting listeners at the centre of an immersive audio environment.

LG's 2023 soundbar lineup come with an advanced AI Sound Pro feature that analyzes audio signal and automatically applies the most appropriate settings, ensuring outstanding sound for any type of content, be it movies, sporting events, games or music.

