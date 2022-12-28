Left Menu

Airtel launches 5G service in Jammu, Srinagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:58 IST
Airtel launches 5G service in Jammu, Srinagar
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar.

Airtel, in a statement, said that its '5G Plus' services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel '5G Plus' network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread, the company said.

Adarsh Verma, Chief Operating Officer of Bharti Airtel - Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, said: ''I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.'' ''We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos...,'' Verma added.

Airtel 5G Plus now works on all Android and Apple supported 5G devices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022