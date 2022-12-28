Left Menu

Samsung's C-Lab startups to debut at CES 2023

Updated: 28-12-2022 20:56 IST
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Samsung Electronics will be displaying a variety of innovative projects created through its C-Lab program. Four of these projects are from C-Lab Inside, the company's in-house venture program, and eight are from C-Lab Outside, its startup acceleration program.

The upcoming C-Lab Inside projects for CES 2023 are:

  • Meta-Running - a metaverse platform to learn proper running form
  • Porkamix - a metaverse platform that provides an interactive concert experience
  • Soom - a new meditation experience with real-time feedback
  • Falette - a 3D digital transformation for home fabric products

Samsung's C-Lab Outside status that are ready to meet the world at CES 2023 are:

  • NdotLight, a web-based 3D design solution
  • NEUBILITY, an urban delivery service through self-driving robots
  • 40FY, a digital mental health care app service from examination to treatment,
  • CELLICO, a micro-bionic eye for patients with retinal disease
  • Plask, an AI and browser-based motion capture and animation editing tool
  • Wrn Technologies, writing training and content creation services using Generative AI
  • Catius, a multi-turn conversational AI companion for children
  • Erangtek, an IoT micro repeater for home users to improve call quality

The projects will be on display at Eureka Park in Las Vegas, the main exhibition space for startups from around the world, from January 5 – 8. Samsung hopes that the startups from C-Lab will be able to use CES to reach the global market, increase their business viability, and meet with potential investors.

Back in 2018, Samsung declared that it would support 300 Korean startups through C-Lab Outside and 200 projects through C-Lab Inside over the course of five years. To date, the South Korean firm has successfully nurtured more than 500 startups and projects (304 from C-Lab Outside and 202 from C-Lab Inside).

In November 2022, C-Lab took home 22 Innovation Awards and seven more in 2023 for their standout technologies.

"It is a great pleasure to see that C-Lab startups have proven their technological prowess on the global stage, as evidenced by the most Innovation Awards ever at CES. We hope that C-Lab startups will be able to more actively target the global market and show the excellence of Korean startups," said Hark Kyu Park, President and Chief Financial Officer at Samsung Electronics.

