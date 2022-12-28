Samsung's C-Lab startups to debut at CES 2023

At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Samsung Electronics will be displaying a variety of innovative projects created through its C-Lab program. Four of these projects are from C-Lab Inside, the company's in-house venture program, and eight are from C-Lab Outside, its startup acceleration program.

The upcoming C-Lab Inside projects for CES 2023 are:

a new meditation experience with real-time feedback Falette - a 3D digital transformation for home fabric products

Samsung's C-Lab Outside status that are ready to meet the world at CES 2023 are:

, a micro-bionic eye for patients with retinal disease Plask, an AI and browser-based motion capture and animation editing tool

a multi-turn conversational AI companion for children Erangtek, an IoT micro repeater for home users to improve call quality

The projects will be on display at Eureka Park in Las Vegas, the main exhibition space for startups from around the world, from January 5 – 8. Samsung hopes that the startups from C-Lab will be able to use CES to reach the global market, increase their business viability, and meet with potential investors.

Back in 2018, Samsung declared that it would support 300 Korean startups through C-Lab Outside and 200 projects through C-Lab Inside over the course of five years. To date, the South Korean firm has successfully nurtured more than 500 startups and projects (304 from C-Lab Outside and 202 from C-Lab Inside).

In November 2022, C-Lab took home 22 Innovation Awards and seven more in 2023 for their standout technologies.

"It is a great pleasure to see that C-Lab startups have proven their technological prowess on the global stage, as evidenced by the most Innovation Awards ever at CES. We hope that C-Lab startups will be able to more actively target the global market and show the excellence of Korean startups," said Hark Kyu Park, President and Chief Financial Officer at Samsung Electronics.